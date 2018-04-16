There’s no bad blood between Kendall Jenner and her friend’s ex, The Weeknd! The two were spotted sharing a sweet hug at Coachella, and it was too cute for words. See the pic here!

Things must be good between The Weeknd and Bella Hadid now, because Kendall Jenner had no problem seeing Abel at a Coachella party. In fact, they greeted each other like old friends when they spotted each other through the sea of people. An adorable photo snapped of their meeting shows The Weeknd going in for a huge hug with Kendall and sweetly giving her a kiss on the cheek. She looks so happy during the hug, even taking the lollipop out of her mouth to say hello. See the full photo below!

We know why they’re so good right now. Abel and Bella were reportedly full-on making out at Coachella just a couple nights earlier, April 13, according to an eyewitness who spoke to Us Weekly! Bella and Abel “were canoodling and being affectionate as she sat on his lap” during Travis Scott‘s set at Poppy nightclub’s pop-up. The party was debuting Kylie Cosmetics’ Kourt x Kylie makeup line. “They are 100 percent back together,” an eyewitness tells the mag.

Premiere / EVGA / NGRE / BACKGRID

“They were completely all over each other,” a separate eyewitness said. We have to wait and see if that “back together” part is true. Sometimes, you know, exes just…make out. But we’d be so excited if they were really dating again. Bella went through such terrible heartbreak when they split in 2016, but The Weeknd’s been trying to prove that he still loves her and has changed. He actually invited her to Coachella this past weekend to see him perform as one of the festival’s headliners!

“Abel [was] hoping Bella can set aside their differences and forget some of the mistakes he has made for a few days to be with him during this huge event,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “If she agrees to come, his plan [was] to spoil her all weekend with flowers and gifts. He hopes that the mega-festival might help reunite them for good.”