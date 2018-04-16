‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Night 1 Of The Live Playoffs Begins

Night 1 of the Live Playoffs on ‘The Voice’ are here! Follow along with our live blog for real time updates! And, remember to vote for your favorite contestant as the show goes on!

It’s night 1 of the Live Playoffs on season 14 of The Voice! During tonight’s episode, viewers will see 24 performances, and will have the chance to vote in real time for their favorite contestant as they take the stage in hopes of becoming the winner of season 14. Fans can only vote on The Voice official app and on Twitter. The voting is quick, so it’s wise to get your votes in as soon as possible before they close. Kelly Clarkson‘s team kicks off the Live Playoffs with a team she says every coach fears!

TEAM KELLY [voting closed]

Alexa Cappella — “It Hurt So Bad” by Susan Tedeschi and nailed her performance with her wide range and raspy tone.

Kaleb Lee — He performed “You Don’t Even Know Who I Am” by Patty Loveless, with his guitar in hand for the emotional rendition of the classic hit.

Tish Haynes Keys — “Nothing Left For You” by Sam Smith

Brynn Cartelli — She performed “Unstoppable” by Sia, beginning on the piano and launching into a full fledged powerful ending.

Dylan Hartigan — The New Jersey folk rocker performed “Come Pick Me Up” by Ryan Adams.

D.R. King — The powerful soul singer had the crowd moving with his rendition of Marc Broussard‘s “Home”.

TEAM ADAM

Drew Cole — “Man in the Mirror” by Michael Jackson.

Mia Boostrom — “The best one-chair-turn in the competition,” as Adam Levine calls her, performed “Baby I Love You” by Aretha Franklin.

Jackie Verna — Who Adam labeled as “the best country singer” in the competition performed “Tim McGraw” by Taylor Swift.

Rayshun Lamar — aka, Adam’s “favorite person to be around” sang “Overjoyed” by Stevie Wonder.

Sharane Calister — She put on a powerful performance singing “Never Enough” By Loren Allred, which received a standing ovation from all four judges.

Reid Umstattd — The Texas native performed “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2.

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Gary Edwards, Jackie Verna, Jordyn Simone, Mia Boostrom, Sharane Canister

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Austin Giorgio, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Gary Edwards

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Alexa Cappelli, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee, Dylan Hartigan

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Jackie Foster