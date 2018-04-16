Reba McEntire’s Gorgeous Gowns At ACM Awards — See All Her Amazing Outfits As Host

The best part about hosting an awards show is the costume changes! Reba rocked 5 gorgeous gowns at the ACM Awards on April 15 — see them all below!

Reba McEntire, 63, looked stunning throughout the night at the ACM Awards! She wore a bunch of gorgeous dresses, and looked absolutely ageless! She started the night in a white gown on the blue, not red, carpet. It was long, with layers of fringe giving the dress some drama as she walked past photographers. As she show started, she switched into a beaded burgundy and black dress, with long sleeves. It was form-fitting and showed off her gorgeous curves!

Later, she switched it up for a more casual look. She introduced a performance in black pants, cowboy boots and a very country-inspired white jacket with fringe. Then, she brought the drama again in a gorgeous blue velvet dress. It had rhinestones along the neckline, as well as rhinestone straps. The off-the-shoulder dress was pure glamour! Next, a black and silver dress that was low cut and showed off her cleavage. It was sleeveless, and very low cut in the back as well — stunning! She seriously looks so amazing!

Finally, for her performance of “Does He Love You,” which she sang with her daughter-in-law Kelly Clarkson. You wore a sexy red dress with a sheer top that showed off her cleavage. In an amazing throwback moment, she revealed it’s actually the SAME red dress she wore to sing the song 25 years ago, in 1993, at the CMA awards! She looked amazing in every outfit she wore! Click through the gallery to see all of her costume changes during the show!