Little Luna Stephens Struts In 1st Pair Of Heels Celebrating 2nd Birthday With Mom Chrissy Teigen

Luna Stephens only turned 2 on April 14, but she’s already mastering the art of walking in heels — and she actually has the hang of it! See her b-day party pics here & watch her totally cheesin’ in heels!

SO impressive! Luna Simone Stephens, 2, proved she’s quite the little lady in her mom, Chrissy Teigen‘s, 32, latest Instagram video. In the clip, the toddler balances in play high-heels, and she does so like a total pro — while also showing off her nails and pink purse of course! The vid was posted on April 15, just one day after the cutie turned two years old, and we cannot get over how adorable she is. Also super adorable was Luna’s extravagant Sesame-Street-themed b-day party, which took place on her special day, April 14. Click here to see Luna’s cutest pics ever.

Giving a glimpse into their daughter’s birthday soiree, both Chrissy and John Legend, 39, shared images and videos of the fun party they put together for their little girl. One Instagram boomerang of Luna shows the birthday girl posing next to balloons during the party. Chrissy noted that Pampers, who sponsored the bash, made a donation in Luna’s name to the Southeast Llama Rescue. The model also shared a vid that showed off the beginning stages of a large red, yellow, and blue three-tier cake. Later, she showed the completed dessert and it had morphed into an impressive and delicious-looking cake featuring the faces of Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird.

Another social media post showed Luna using a cookie cutter to make Big Bird’s feathers. It seems the Legend’s backyard was transformed into its own version of Sesame Street, as Chrissy tweeted one video showing massive characters — like Elmo and Big Bird — that were lined up in the yard and made entirely of balloons. How cute is that? There were also cardboard cutouts of characters in the yard. That’s not all though, the kid-tastic bash also had blue tablecloths and red chairs. Yellow, blue, and red balloons even floated atop the backyard pool.

It seems Luna had an amazingly memorable birthday party, and we’re thinking the shoes she was rocking the next day could easily have been a b-day gift! We love how although Luna is still super young, she seems like a total girly girl — just like her famous mom!