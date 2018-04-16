Ex-Destiny’s Child Singer LaTavia Roberson Sends Love After Coachella: ‘I Support’ Them

Although LaTavia Roberson didn’t leave Destiny’s Child on the best terms in 2000, she had nothing but praise for her former bandmates after their 2018 Coachella performance. See her message here.

Beyonce got everyone talking when she brought Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland onstage with her for a Destiny’s Child reunion during her 2018 Coachella performance on April 14. It was ALL the buzz on social media the next day, and even LaTavia Roberson, who used to be in Destiny’s Child herself, had something to say. However, she didn’t throw shade at her former girl group, despite the fact that she left under awkward circumstances. “It’s ok to love DC3 DC4 DC5,” she wrote. “Those ladies last night went out there and gave themselves to the ppl and that’s what it’s about.The fans love the music.”

Along with her message, she included the caption, “I know the fans want a DC5 reunion but it’s all in timing. I support every last one of those ladies that performed last night. I saw Lil sis Solange giving that H-town style, so let’s just enjoy 2018. Thank you for the love and support.” LaTavia was part of the original Destiny’s Child lineup, which also inclued Bey, Kelly and LeToya Luckett. However, LaTavia and LeToya had differences with the group’s manager, who was also Beyonce’s father, Mathew Knowles.

Despite the drama, the ladies didn’t have any plans to leave DC, but it turned out that they had no choice — they were replaced by Michelle and Farrah Franklin in the “Say My Name” video, which premiered in the early 2000s. The aftermath was quite dramatic, as LaTavia and LeToya sued Mathew and the band, and the opposing sides went to war in the media.

The lawsuit was eventually dropped for a settlement at the end of 2000, and the agreement included a clause that banned both sides from publicly discussing the other. Obviously, years have gone by at this point, and LaTavia seems to be feeling the love again!