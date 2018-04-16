Khloe Kardashian May Make Malika Haqq Her Baby’s Godmother: She’s ‘Grateful’ For Her Support

Khloe Kardashian’s had an emotional week to say the least. And despite the craziness, one person’s been by her side non-stop — her BFF Malika Haqq! HL even found out Khloe may want to honor her in a major way!

We can only imagine how much of an emotional rollercoaster Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been on since finding out her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, 27, has allegedly been cheating on her for months with multiple women. After all, just 24 hours after incriminating photos and videos were released of the NBA player getting cozy and kissing other females, Khloe went into labor! She ended up giving birth to their baby daughter on April 12. But while the reality star’s relationship with Tristan may be on the rocks, her friendship with BFF Malika Haqq, 35, has only gotten stronger as a result!

Malika has apparently been by KoKo’s side this entire past week, and not only has she been helping out with the baby, but she’s helping ease Khloe’s mind as well as being a rock for her to lean on. “Khloe could not be more grateful for Malika, she’s gone above and beyond friendship, she really is family,” a Kardashian insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And to thank her pal, the Revenge Body creator is seriously thinking about making Malika her daughter’s godmother, which is pretty huge!

“Khloe doesn’t even know what she would do without Malika, she has been a total rockstar,” our source explained. “Khloe is now considering making her the baby’s godmother.” We are totally on board with that decision, after all, even Khloe’s sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, left soon after Khloe gave birth, while Malika stayed put in Ohio to be with Khloe and take care of her.

Even better, Malika has been fiercely protective of the new mom, sharing on Instagram just how proud she is of her friend. “Right by your side. Congrats my love! Thank you for my niece 😍,” she posted the day after the newborn arrived. And even though it seems Khloe MAY actually forgive Tristan and take him back, you better believe Malika is watching her BFF’s back for her and supporting her all the way.

“Should I go off, or should I go tf off?” a meme featuring Beyonce reads, which was Instagrammed by Malika on April 15. She captioned the image, “Nahhhhh that’s done.” But what may NOT be done is Tristan and Khloe’s relationship. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, KoKo is reportedly desperate to keep her family together.

“Khloe has basically bought Tristan’s story and excuses hook line and sinker, and right now she has no intention of leaving him at all,” another source close to the Kardashians told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Tristan insists he was set up, and that things aren’t as they seem.” Hmmm… Either way, we’re glad Khloe has Malika through anything life may throw at her — what a great friend!