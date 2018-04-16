Kendall Flies With Kim & Kourtney To Cleveland To Meet True & Comfort Khloe — New Pics

It’s all about True! Kendall Jenner was spotted stepping of a private jet in Cleveland on April 16 to meet Khloe Kardashian’s baby for the first time! See the pics here!

Kim, Kourtney, and Kendall Jenner are the world’s greatest aunts! The KUWTK stars jetted off to Cleveland after an eventful Coachella weekend to be by new mom Khloe Kardashian’s side. The sisters were photographed stepping off their private plane, on the same day Koko revealed her daughter’s name– True Thompson. “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are so overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooove you True!” Khloe captioned her Instagram post. So sweet, right? This will be Kendall’s first time meeting True as Kim and Kourt flew to Cleveland for the birth on April 12. SEE THE PICS HERE!

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Khloe and her growing family! And for those of you wondering what inspired True’s name, it’s not as far fetched as you may have thought. “I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton… my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so I am excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!” Kris Jenner captioned her Instagram post. If you’re getting emotional right now, you’re not alone! We’re glad to hear Khloe’s baby is being surrounded by love. After all, things weren’t too great between her parents at the time of her birth.

As we previously told you, Khloe’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson was caught cheating with multiple women throughout Khloe’s pregnancy, and it was all exposed two days before baby True was born! However, it seems like all the drama has been put to the side, and TBH we think that’s a good idea. We wish Khloe the best during this special time, and we can’t wait to see the newest addition to the Kardashian/Thompson family soon!