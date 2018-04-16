John Cena Got Cold Feet 3 Weeks Before Wedding — Reportedly Didn’t Want To Be Trapped Having Kids

Less than a month before he was to say ‘I do’ to Nikki Bella, John Cena reportedly decided he didn’t want to get married or have kids! Now, a ‘heartbroken’ Nikki wishes he never proposed in the first place!

John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, were set for a destination wedding on May 5, but as the date got nearer and nearer, John reportedly started developing a bad case of “cold feet,” a source told PEOPLE magazine. This diagnosis turned fatal, as John and Nikki split on April 15. “[John] talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what’s important, and that it was [Nikki],” the source told PEOPLE. “But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he’s always been — which is someone who puts himself first, always.”

That seems a bit harsh, but John made it clear for years that he had no desire to have kids. “I’ve told you I don’t want to get married and I don’t want to have kids, and you do want to get married and you do want to have kids,” John said during a 2014 episode of Total Divas, per PEOPLE. “I feel like there’s a time bomb over my head.” Ultimately, he would propose to Nikki, getting down on one knee in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33.

“He’s an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “And for the longest time he said he didn’t think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth. But in that case, he never should’ve proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she’s heartbroken. This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. He ruined it and blew everything up.”

The couple was reportedly planning to head to Mexico, where Nikki (real name Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace) was going to celebrate her Mexican heritage. “It wasn’t going to be some showy Hollywood, over-the-top glitzy thing,” the insider added.

While some might see John as being a heel for breaking Nikki’s heart, it might have saved them a bigger headache down the line. John knew he didn’t want to have children, and there were also “a handful of other things they couldn’t agree on,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Instead of getting married and trying to make things work, John decided to let Nikki “have the life he knows she deserves.” While John still loves his former fiancée and wishes he could be the man to give her everything the wants, he “knows he can’t.”