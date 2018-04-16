Jimmy Kimmel & Stephen Colbert Mock Sean Hannity After He’s Outed As Michael Cohen’s Secret Client

Late night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert went hard on Sean Hannity after it was revealed he was Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s secret client. We’ve got their jabs, here.

So ruthless yet so hilarious! Late night talk show hosts had a field day with Fox News’ Sean Hannity being outed as Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer Michael Cohen‘s secret third client. Cohen was forced to make the shocking revelation in court on April 16 and it provided pure comedy gold. Hannity had sparked a massive Twitter war with Jimmy Kimmel a few weeks back so the 50-year-old Jimmy Kimmel Live! host was particularly basking in the news. Client number three “turned out to be none other than my old friend Sean Hannity,” Kimmel glowed. “Isn’t that interesting? That he would need advice from Michael Cohen?”

He then went on to read Hannity’s statement where he claimed to have never retained him, paid him or was represented by him in any way. “That sounds normal. He has a lawyer – he doesn’t pay. By the way, I’m thinking of hiring Michael Cohen as my lawyer,” Kimmel joked. “He only has three clients and apparently, he works for free. He doesn’t take money from anyone.” He then went in on Hannity’s claims that he thought his discussions with Cohen were private and that they “never involved any matter between me and a third-party.” Kimmel laughed “What kind of legal advice doesn’t involve a third party? Unless Hannity is thinking of suing himself?”

Over onCBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 53-year-old reveled in the news that Hannity was the mystery third client of Cohen’s besides Trump and former RNC Deputy Finance Chair Elliott Broidy. He let a clip play of a CNN anchor making the announcement, telling the network that “they’ve earned this” and the camera came back to a blissful looking Colbert cozied up in a lounge chair drinking a glass of wine with a big smile. He loved the news so much that he joked that after the show he was going to head over to pal and former Daily Show host Jon Stewart‘s house so they could spoon in delight!

TONIGHT: A new name popped up in the case of the man who paid off Stormy Daniels. Turns out Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen also worked for a familiar face from cable news! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/KhK5cE3mEB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 17, 2018

“This is crazy!!!” he exclaimed. “Cohen only has two other clients and all he does for them is pay off mistresses” he said referring to Stormy Daniels‘ alleged Trump affair and a different Playboy playmate who Broidy impregnated during an alleged affair. “Which raises the obvious question. Who did Sean Hannity have sex with?” Colbert asked as the audience went wild.