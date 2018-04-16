Did Rick Actually Die On ‘TWD’s S8 Finale? Read The Broken Glass Theory

Is ‘The Walking Dead’ totally trolling us? Let me introduce you to the ‘broken glass’ theory — which suggest that our fearless leader, Rick Grimes, might actually be dead.



Here’s something fans of The Walking Dead can always agree on: everything means something. Especially in season eight where we were flashing forward, backward, parallel and more in the space time continuum that is the post-apocalyptic world. So if everything on the show means something, what’s the deal with the glass hanging from the tree where Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) battle it out? It’s more than just outdoor decor.

First, lets recap what happens around the mystery tree. Negan tries to make a run for it and hides behind the tree, but Rick sees him. Rick fires a shot towards the tree and strikes the glass, shattering a large portion of it around Negan’s feet. Without any other option, Rick charges towards Negan and the two leaders get into a wild physical fight. Negan eventually gets the upper hand and tries to kill Rick, but Rick begs for just 10 seconds of his time so he can convince him about the better life they can build together. Negan allows it, but the second he hesitates Rick strikes and slices his throat wide open. That escalated pretty quickly, huh?

Anyway, Rick eventually has Negan saved (still not sure how that’s possible, but okay) and everyone moves on with their lives. Or do they? Before the series spends it’s final few scenes flashing forward to the future, we see a wide shot of Rick sitting against the tree where he just took down Negan. If you look closely enough and don’t blink, you’ll notice the glass pane that Rick shot and broke is now completely untouched. Now, this could just be a f–k up on production’s part — but it could also be symbolic of something else. For example: Rick’s defeat. This is the “broken glass theory”.

Why am I the only one concerned that everything after this moment is Rick’s dying hallucination and Negan actually killed everyone we loved and cared about. #TWD #TheWalkingDead #ButActually #JusticeForNegan @JDMorgan pic.twitter.com/aD1cS5YgRr — Damien Spellman (@DamienSpellman) April 16, 2018

So, did Negan actually kill Rick and what we saw after that was Rick’s stairway to Heaven? After all, the episode did end with Rick and Carl walking off into the sunset together at the farm they visited pre-apocalypse. If so, how does the series continue? Will we find out next season that we’ve been trolled, or could we be diving head first into a Lost-like situation where Rick’s purgatory/afterlife becomes reality? As per usual, we’ll have to spend a long, tortured summer spending entirely too much time thinking about this. Until season nine, kids!