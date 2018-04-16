Natalee Holloway: Ex-GF Of Accused Killer’s BFF Claims Joran van der Sloot Admitted To Murder

Joran van der Sloot reportedly confessed to killing Natalee Holloway in 2005, if you ask his late best friend’s ex, Emily Heistand. Watch her truly shocking interview here.

Emily Heistand, 23, told Dr. Phil McGraw that just a short time before she killed her ex-boyfriend, John Ludwick, in self-defense, her stalker allegedly told her the details of missing teen Natalee Holloway‘s mysterious death. Ludwick allegedly told her that his best friend, Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in Natalee’s 2005 disappearance, did murder her — and dispose of the body later. The shocking revelation came just two or three months into their relationship, and she immediately broke up with him after being “creeped out.”

“He told me that Joran did do it, and hid the body,” Heistand told Dr. Phil on the April 16 episode of his talk show. “John told me that Joran got this Natalee girl all drunk at a bar and Joran took her to the beach and they were having a good time and she started seizuring [sic] and foaming at the mouth.” Natalee’s disappearance on a trip with friends to Aruba has remained unsolved for over a decade, and van der Sloot has long been considered her alleged killer. He is currently serving 28 years in prison for the 2010 murder of Stephany Flores Ramírez in Peru.

Heistand added that he not only allegedly murdered Natalee, but got rid of her body. He allegedly called his dad for help, but, according to Heistand, Ludwick said that he helped his friend instead. The two men allegedly hid her body then burned it, in a bid to make sure her remains couldn’t be discovered by authorities or identified. Heistand killed Ludwick in an act of self-defense in March 2018 after she claimed he tried to kidnap her in her driveway.

Ludwick allegedly lunged at his ex-girlfriend while she was getting out of her car, pushed her back inside, and held a knife to her throat. She grabbed the knife and fought for control, eventually stabbing her assailant to save her own life. Her story about Ludwick’s confession aligns with his own account of the murder, which he revealed during an interview on Oxygen last year. Ludwick talked after an informant revealed that he had been paid by van der Sloot to dig up Natalee’s body.

Ludwick said during the interview that Natalee choked on her own vomit after her drink was spiked with GHB (a date rape drug), and that van der Sloot’s father (who has since died) allegedly helped cover it up. Ludwick and his friend wanted to cremate her body, and in order to do so, they needed to crush her bones so they wouldn’t be recognizably human. They allegedly burned her skull, but not the rest of the body.

Ludwick claimed in 2016 that Natalee was buried in a park near the hotel where she was staying in Aruba. While bone fragments were found in the park, none of them matched Natalee. After the exhaustive and devastating end to that 18-month search, Natalee’s father said in August 2017 that this investigation would be his last into his daughter’s death. It’s unclear if the new information from Ludwick’s ex-girlfriend would change things.