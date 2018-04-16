Bhad Bhabie Sells Out First Stop On Her North America Concert Tour — Where Can You See Her Next?

Bhad Bhabie is on fire! The ‘Hi Bich’ rapper kicked off her first ever tour on April 14 with a sold out show in California and it was just as wild as you’d expect. Check out video from her concert and find out when she’ll be in your city!

Bhad Bhabie, AKA Danielle Bregoli, 15, is coming for you! The controversial Instagram star turned rapper has been tearing up the charts over the past year. And now she’s hitting the road for her North American concert tour. On Saturday night she performed a sold out show in Santa Ana and totally killed it.

Bhad Bhabie’s infamous attitude was in full effect from the moment she strutted on stage — and the screaming, all ages crowd couldn’t get enough. She thrilled her fans with bangers like ‘These Heaux’, ‘Whachu Know’ and her brand new single ‘Gucci Flip Flops’. She closed out the show with a remix of her mega-hit ‘Hi Bich’ and it was everything.

Don’t worry if you didn’t make it to Bhad Bhabie’s show because her Bhanned In The U.S.A tour is just getting started.

APRIL

14 – Santa Ana, CA – The Constellation Room

27 – San Antonio, TX – Rock Box

28 – Dallas, TX – Trees

29 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

MAY

4 – Miami, FL – The Hangar

5 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

6 – Atlanta, GA – Hell @ The Masquerade

8 – Washington, DC – Milkboy Arthouse

9 – New York, NY – SOBs

10 – Philadelphia, PA – Coda

11 – Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs

12 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

14 – Toronto, ON – Mod Club

16 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

18 – Indianapolis, IN – Emerson Theatre

20 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

22 – Denver, CO – Cervantes’ The Other Side

25 – Phoenix, AZ – Club Red

26 – San Diego, CA – SOMA OFF

29 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s

30 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

JUNE

1 – Portland, OR – Peter’s Room|

2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

3 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos

5 – Vancouver, BC – Venue

14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

The complete list of dates and tickets can be found at bhadbhabie.com