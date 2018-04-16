Could Chicago West GET any cuter? Kim Kardashian has blessed fans with a beyond adorable video of her baby girl cooing in the grass, and our hearts cannot take it! The craziest part? She’s already so big!

Fans are totally gushing over 12-week-old Chicago West after mom Kim Kardashian, 37, shared a new video of the cutie on April 14. In the clip, which was posted via Snapchat, Chi smiles, coos, and shakes her arms and legs as Kim talks to her while lounging outside. “Say hi! Hi cutie,” the reality star can be heard telling the baby, who sweetly grins and kicks in a purple dress as she lays on a pink blanket. And is it just us, or does Chicago totally look like a perfect mix of siblings North, 4, and Saint West, 2?

There’s no question Chi seems like a super happy and energetic baby, and we love that Kim has slowly started showing more pics of her youngest child. The newborn was first introduced to the world a few weeks after her Jan. 15 birth when she appeared in Kylie Jenner‘s video announcing the birth of her own baby girl, Stormi Webster, born on Feb. 1. Since then though, Chicago wasn’t pictured very much until this month. Her first Instagram pic, however, was shared by Kim on Feb. 26.

Most recently though, Kim revealed some intimate family snaps from their Easter celebration, including a pic featuring all five members of their newly-expanded fam. But while the photo looked sweet and candid, it was apparently challenging to capture! “I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic,” the mom-of-three captioned the shot on Instagram. “This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too.”

After multiple reports and speculation, Kim confirmed she and Kanye West, 40, were expecting their third child on Instagram back in September. She posted a teaser for the newest series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which featured a clip of her phoning the family to share the exciting news.

Kim later announced the news of the birth on her app, writing, “Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”