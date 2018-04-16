Blake Shelton Admits He’ Thinks About’ Marrying Gwen Stefani: He Dishes On Wedding Plans

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani going to walk down the aisle soon? Blake said that he has ‘marriage’ on the mind. Are these two tying the knot sooner than anyone thinks?

After seeing Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, act so cutely together at the ACMs, these two lovebirds seem perfect for each other. So, are they going to tie the knot or not? “I think about [marrying her],” Blake said while talking with CMT, giving Gwen-Blake shippers a reason to be excited. However, Blake made sure to pull back on the reigns. “I don’t think it’s anytime soon or anything,” he added. “The more time that goes by, I guess, the closer you’d be getting to that.”

So, he does think about getting married, but not quite yet. Funny enough, Gwen also said she was thinking about marriage too! “I do!” she said while appearing on the April 10 edition of the Ellen DeGeneres show. “I think about it all the time! You know what? I love weddings, the kids love him. Everybody loves him. He’s lovable. I think about [getting married] all the time.” So, if he’s thinking about it and she’s thinking about it, it seems that it’s just a matter of time, right?

After all, they were the cutest couple at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15. Both Blake and Gwen sat in the front row, laughing at host Reba McEntire’s jokes. When it was Blake’s turn to perform, it was as if he was giving Gwen a private concert. He serenaded her with “I Lived It,” and she was spotted singing along! She knew every single word, too! It was hard to tell who had the bigger smile at the end of the song – Blake or Gwen. Aww. Could these two get any cuter?

Marriage might have to wait until Gwen completes her Vegas residency. Yes, it’s quite easy to get hitched in Sin City, but does anyone expect Blake and the No Doubt singer to get hitched in a ceremony presided over by an Elvis impersonator? Probably not. Who knows, though? Gwen Stefani – Just A Girl is scheduled to go from June 2018 until March 2019. Blake will “be with her and around often backstage,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, noting that Blake will be on hand for babysitting duties. So, with Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, already there with Blake and Gwen in Vegas, is it possible that they might duck into a chapel in between shows and become one happy family?