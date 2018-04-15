Thomas Rhett Has Us Swooning With Performance Of ‘Marry Me’ At ACM Awards

The biggest stars in country music came together for the 2018 ACM Awards, including Thomas Rhett, who took the stage for a performance of his hit ‘Marry Me.’ SO good!

Thomas Rhett is one of the biggest singers in country music this year, so obviously he was one of the performers at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15! The dad of two performed his song “Marry Me,” which came from his 2017 album Life Changes and reached No.1 on the U.S. Country Airplay charts earlier this year. The song tells the story of a man who has to watch the love of his life marry someone else, which is obviously not what happened to TR in real life — he wound up marrying his childhood sweetheart and teenage girlfriend, Lauren Akins. However, he previously opened up about his early college years, when he and Lauren were not together, and he feared she may wind up with someone else.

Eventually, Thomas locked Lauren down, and they got married in October 2012. Now, they have two adorable daughters, Willa Gray (adopted) and Ada James (biological) together. Of course, Lauren was looking on proudly from the audience as Thomas gave his ACM Awards performance. How cute are those two?! Aside from the performance, the ACMs are a big night for Thomas, as he’s nominated for a number of awards. The 28-year-old is hoping to defend his title as the reigning Male Vocalist of the Year, a category for which he’s up against Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Chris Young.

He was also up for Album of the Year for Life Changes against Jon Pardi, Little Big Town Chris Stapleton and Old Dominion, which Chris wound up taking home, Video of the Year for “Marry Me” against Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert and Vocal Event of the Year for his collaboration on “Craving You” with Maren Morris. It’s a good night for this guy, no matter what!