The Weeknd & Chantel Jeffries Get Cozy At Coachella: Stealing Another Justin Bieber Ex?

The Weeknd was spotted putting his arm around another one of Justin Bieber’s exes, Chantel Jeffries! Are they a new couple?

The Weeknd, 28, was spotted getting extra flirty at Coachella with Chantel Jeffries — yet another one of Justin Bieber‘s exes — in a closed off VIP section. The Weeknd recently got emotional singing his Selena Gomez diss track on Mar. 14, and now he was seen putting his arm around Chantel, hugging her and offering his should for Chantel to rest her head. This obviously begs the question — is The Weeknd’s type really just women Justin Bieber has previously dated? CLICK HERE TO SEE PICS OF CHANTEL AND THE WEEKND GETTING CLOSE!

Meanwhile, Justin has been in rare form throughout Coachella. Not only was he seen dancing shirtless, he also allegedly punched a man who would not stop allegedly grabbing a woman’s throat, according to TMZ. Justin was at Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s party when a guy reportedly entered and went off on the woman, who is believed to be his ex. After the random guy allegedly refused to relinquish the woman from his grip, Justin stepped in and allegedly punched the guy in the face. Apparently, the guy was kicked out of the party, but later chased down an SVU screaming Justin’s name and was reportedly arrested.

If The Weeknd and Chantel are seeing each other, it would a big step for The Weeknd, who seems to be hung up on the one ex that got away — Bella Hadid, 21. Apparently, he even invited Bella to enjoy a romantic weekend with him. Has he officially moved on from trying to get back Bella? Time will tell if The Weeknd and Chantel prove to be the real thing or just a Coachella fling. We’ll keep you posted if they’re seen out together again!