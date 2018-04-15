Scotty McCreery, Walker Hayes & More Studs Rock The ACMs Red Carpet In Style — See Pics

Wow! The men totally brought it to the ACM Awards & we can’t get over how hot stars like Scotty McCreery & Walker Hayes looked in their red-carpet best! See the impressive pics.

Ow ow! Taking the Academy of Country Music Awards by storm on April 15, the men of the night looked incredibly dapper as they hit the red carpet. Sporting sharp tuxes, stylish ties, and of course heart-melting smiles, studs like Scotty McCreery, 24, and Walker Hayes, 38, definitely stood out! We love how the hunky attendees this year really seemed to have fun with their fashion, and they also appeared to be thoroughly enjoying themselves on the carpet before entering the Las Vegas arena. I mean let’s be real, is there anything hotter than a man with killer confidence?

Right off the bat, we were super impressed by Scotty, who sported a printed metallic sports jacket complete with a black skinny tie crisp white button-down. While most men opt for all-black ensembles, we love how Scotty donned silver and gold — something a bit extra-ordinary. On the bottom, Scotty had on simple black dress pants and black leather shoes in order to make his jacket truly standout. The American Idol winner also proved he cleans up nicely with a fresh haircut and perfectly groomed facial hair.

Walker also looked especially handsome for the awards show, as he confidently rocked a plum-colored suit. The singer gave off casual cool vibes, as he left his suit jacket open. Underneath his blazer, Walker had on a chic black tee. Instead of dress shoes, Walker opted for clean white sneakers, and we love his choice! We also cannot get enough of this purpley color on the star — we love it so much more than just plain black. Click here to see the best-dressed celebs of the night.

Serving up another look we couldn’t get enough of was Brantley Gilbert, 33, who wore a shiny navy blue suit jacket with all-black pieces.