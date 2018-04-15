Rihanna: The 8 Times She Flaunted Her Bare Breasts & Nipples In Fabulous Outfits

Rihanna is no stranger to showing off her bare breast in the most chic see-through outfits! Check out some of her sexiest, fashionable looks!

Rihanna, 30, recently showed off her nipples in a wild outfit at Coachella, but this is far from the first time she’s given fans an eyeful. In fact, RiRi is always wearing the trendiest, most daring ensembles that quite literally put everything on display. Who could forget the time she wore a gorgeous, glittering gown while accepting her CFDA Fashion Icon Award in 2014? Or when she wore a sheer mesh top in Sweden that fully revealed her nipple piercing? Needless to slay, Rihanna always slays with these revealing, trendy outfits! Check out all the nipple-baring dresses Rihanna has worn over the years that are sure to give you wild, wild thoughts in our gallery above!

Speaking of Coachella, we reported earlier how Rihanna showed off her latest see-through outfit on Instagram on Apr. 15! Along with the salacious pic, Rihanna wrote in her caption, “extra af. #chella18.” Without a doubt, Rihanna’s caption is accurate — this ensemble is the definition of extra. For another pic, she provided the caption: “drag.” Needless to say there have been some pretty crazy Coachella outfits this year, but we think Rihanna’s takes the cake for being the most out there and the most fashionable of all the ones we’ve seen so far.

Recently, a source close to Rihanna EXCLUSIVELY told us how things between the 30-year-old singer and her ex Drake, 31, are a little tense currently. “Rihanna and Drake are in a weird place right now,” our source told us. ”It’s like the ex you still love but wouldn’t be caught dead around them because so many emotions stir up.” We’re sure that looking at these photos of Rihanna is sure to stir up some emotions in Drake.