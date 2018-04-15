‘RHOA’: NeNe Leakes Explodes On Kim Zolciak With NSFW Rant — You’re ‘F***ing Trash’

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reunion provided viewers with the showdown of all showdowns, when Kim Zolciak came face-to-face with NeNe Leakes for the first time in months.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s reunion wouldn’t have been complete without a return from Kim Zolciak, and that’s exactly what happened on April 15, during Part 2, when she faced off with frenemy turned enemy NeNe Leakes. As soon as Kim walked out on stage, the drama started. “You look younger than you did 10 years ago,” host Andy Cohen told Kim, to which she responded, “I mean, I think that has a lot to do with makeup.” Obviously, this was a dig at NeNe, who has accused Kim of getting plastic surgery in the past. “Your lips are considerably bigger. What’s the end game with the lips?” Andy continued. “It just depends on how I’m feeling at the moment,” Kim replied.

And quickly after that, NeNe went for Kim, when the blonde wig wearer passed around a photo of NeNe’s car parked in a handicap spot. NeNe defended herself by saying she was with someone who was handicapped, so she was allowed to park in that spot. “All this bulls*** you’re gonna talk?” NeNe shouted at the Don’t Be Tardy star. “Put it out now b**** I’m right here with your a**.”

And when Kim said NeNe is just jealous of her life with husband Kroy Biermann, NeNe yelled, “You’re a hater. You are f***ing trash!” Yikes! Their feud will continue next week, when they’ll address NeNe calling Kim and her daughter Brielle Biermann “racists” after they accused her of having a roach-infested home. “Jealousy’s a sickness, get well soon b—,” Kim says in the preview for next week’s conclusion of the three-part reunion. Watch that video above.