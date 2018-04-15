Reba McEntire Stuns In White Fringe Gown On Red Carpet Ahead Of Hosting The ACM Awards

Reba McEntire is hosting the ACM Awards tonight, April 15, and she just showed up on the red carpet ahead of the big event! See her stunning gown here!

Reba McEntire, 63, is getting ready to host the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards and she looks great! The country singer showed up to the red carpet wearing a jewel-encrusted white gown and we love it! The look also featured fringe detailing down the length of the dress. She accessorized with crystal drop earrings, and kept her red hair down in loose waves. Stunning!

While many awards shows since Donald Trump‘s inauguration have gotten political, Reba revealed she’ll be staying away from political commentary throughout the show. “This year the idea is to have fun. There’s a lot of political things you can address, stuff going on in the world. That’s not our theme; our theme is to have fun, not to be mean, not to be catty, just to have a great night of entertainment, great music, seeing everybody and introducing new music,” she told Us Weekly in an interview. “It’s going to be a fun night … I want it to be positive and uplifting and so does everybody at the ACM. They first came to me and said, ‘Our theme this year is fun. Let’s go have fun.’ I said, ‘Absolutely, I’m for it.’”

It definitely seems like fun is on Reba’s agenda. Not only is she hosting, but she’ll be performing with Kelly Clarkson as part of the “ACM Flashbacks” portion of the show. We’re excited to see what she has in store!