Reba McEntire Disses Blake Shelton With A Killer Feminist Jab In Her ACM Opener

The ACM Awards have officially begun! In her opening monologue, Reba McEntire set the tone of the show by making an incredibly feminist joke at the expense of Blake Shelton. Watch it here!

It’s time for the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards! Host Reba McEntire opened the show with a monologue that poked fun at Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan. While acknowledging how she’s following in the footsteps of previous show hosts, Bryan and Bentley, as well as Shelton who also shared the job with Bryan, she teased the former duos in an expertly feminist jab. “I guess they finally figured out it only takes one woman to do the job of two men,” she said, leading to an eruption of applause. But don’t worry, it was all in good fun. She added that she loves all three of them and Shelton was seen laughing as he gave her a standing ovation for the joke. Hey, this is why she’s hosted 17 times!

That wasn’t her only feminist comment in the monologue though. In a Natalie Portman-esque fashion, she pointed out how the Entertainer of the Year category only had male nominees. “It looks like singles night at the Holiday Inn,” she quipped.

Here she is, your 53rd Annual #ACMawards host, the legendary @reba! Who’s ready to get this party started?! pic.twitter.com/wK80Z56uw1 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2018

Many awards show hosts make some sort of political commentary in their opening monologue, but it’s not surprising that McEntire kept her speech light and fun. She previously revealed that she’d be staying away from politics during the event. “This year the idea is to have fun. There’s a lot of political things you can address, stuff going on in the world. That’s not our theme; our theme is to have fun, not to be mean, not to be catty, just to have a great night of entertainment, great music, seeing everybody and introducing new music,” she told Us Weekly in an interview. “It’s going to be a fun night … I want it to be positive and uplifting and so does everybody at the ACM. They first came to me and said, ‘Our theme this year is fun. Let’s go have fun.’ I said, ‘Absolutely, I’m for it.’”