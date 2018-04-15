Miranda Lambert Is Red Hot At ACM Awards: Slays In Sheer Dress

Miranda Lambert was a blonde bombshell at the 2018 ACM Awards, wearing a gorgeous, cleavage-baring red, sheer dress!

Miranda Lambert, 34, did it again! She looked stunning at the 2018 ACM Awards, held live from Las Vegas on April 15. Miranda performed at the show, but before she took the stage, she slayed on the blue carpet! She wore this super sexy red dress from Georges Chakra‘s Spring/Summer 2017 Ready to Wear Collection for everyone to see her hot body! The newly single singer really showed off her assets by wearing this dress. The top was red sequins, with cutouts showing off her cleavage, but in a tasteful way. The chiffon skirt was long and flowing, with a high slit. So pretty.

Miranda’s hair was thanks to her longtime stylist Johnny Lavoy, who showed off his tools on Instagram before the show, writing, “Meet my date for tonight’s @acmawards @probeautytools new interchangeable wand. So excited to introduce her to @mirandalambert hair #stylelikeapro #3in1 #newtool #countrymusic #wavestocurls.” There are three wands that are various sizes, so creating any look is a snap!

Her makeup artist Moani Lee did a gorgeous job, giving her a stunning smokey eye. Miranda’s dress showed a bit of skin, so Moani partnered with Vaseline, writing on her Instagram, “Vaseline Intensive Care Essential Healing Lotion — deeply moisturizing, and fast absorbing for healthy skin.” That’s one reason why she was glowing! We loved everything about this look! It’s revenge dressing at its finest! See more gorgeous dresses and outfits at the ACM Awards in the gallery attached!