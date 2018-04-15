Melania Trump Gives Donald The Silent Treatment As He Rages Over James Comey On Twitter

Actions speak louder than words, and Melania would know a thing or two about that! The first lady’s been treating Donald Trump ‘cold as ice’ amidst his feuds with James Comey and Stormy Daniels!

You know what they say, revenge is a dish best served cold — Melania Trump, 48, thinks so! Although the first lady puts on a poker face for the press amidst Donald Trump‘s social media rants and the accusations that he had sexual relations with a stripper and then paid her for her silence, Melania puts in him his place without even saying anything. “Melania and Donald really don’t fight — at least, not like other married couple,” a source close to the first family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Melania isn’t a hostile person, and she’s not one to get into a back and forth banter, as her husband usually does with others on Twitter. “She rarely raises her voice or expresses anger, and certainly not to her husband. If Melania is angry or upset about something she tends to internalise it, and she will just be icy silent towards whoever she’s at odds with,” the source reveals. Therefore, things are pretty chilly in the White House right about now, especially with James Comey’s sit-down interview about Trump airing on April 15 on ABC.

While the President was slated to spend his Sunday morning in Bogota, conducting breakfast diplomacy across from the leader of Colombia, he decided to go on a Twitter tirade about Comey. Trump accused Comey — who he called a “slippery slimeball” who should be tossed in jail — of printing lies about the president in his forthcoming memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership. In the book, Comey reportedly writes that Trump asked him to investigate the now infamous “pee tape” incident that allegedly occurred during the 2016 presidential election. — An event Trump claims never happened.

Trump also tweeted that the “FAKE” book has been “badly reviewed” and will confirm Comey’s rank as the “WORST FBI Director in history, by far!” And, all of his tweets are just another thing Melania disregards. “When it comes to Donald’s tweets, she very much has the attitude of ‘boys will be boys,’ and she doesn’t see anything wrong with Donald reacting the way he does,” the source adds. “As far as Melania is concerned, it’s a sign of Donald’s strength when he’s in attacking mode, and it’s essential for him, especially as President.”

ABC is set to air its full interview with Comey on Sunday evening, April 15 at 10 PM ET. Then, on Monday, April 16, Michael Cohen is scheduled to appear before a US district judge in New York to explain his business practices, which have allegedly included his participation hush money payments on Trump’s behalf.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who alleges she had sex with Trump and was then paid for her silence, will also be present in the courtroom on Monday. While she has been silent in the news as of late, her lawyer has promised they will continue to take down Trump.