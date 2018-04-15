Maren Morris Stuns In A Low-Cut Green Dress At The 2018 ACM Awards

Fashion at its finest! Maren Morris arrived on the 2018 ACM Awards red carpet in a gorgeous green outfit! Check out her glamorous look here!

Maren Morris, 28, made her way onto the ACM Awards’ red carpet (that was more blue than anything) wearing a gorgeous green, low-cut outfit, which was also purple in parts. Wearing a sexy gown (that gave off major optical illusion vibes) for the award show, Maren also accessorized her get-up with a cute ring. In addition, Emma was also accompanied by her new husband Ryan Hurd! He wore a sharp blue tuxedo jacket for the special occasion. Needless to say, this couple knows how to dress to the nines!

After strutting her stuff down the red carpet, Maren will be up for four different ACM Awards, tying Miranda Lambert, 34. As with every awards show she attends, Maren’s look was a real standout. While there were many flawless fashion moments on the night’s red carpet, Maren’s dress was a cut above the rest! While you check out the rest of the night’s red carpet arrivals, take a look at her glamorous look below!

But this wasn’t the only outfit Maren wore recently that caught our attention. Maren’s wedding gown was a gorgeous mini by local designer Cavanagh Baker featuring a crazy-long train and intricate embroidery. Needless to say, her fashion is always on point and her look tonight at the ACMs was no exception! The singer officially tied the knot with her boyfriend of two year, Ryan, on Mar. 24. The ceremony, which went down in Nashville, was a huge celebration as the couple celebrated with all of their friends and loved ones. While we loved her wedding gown, this new green look was just as stunning!

We’ll keep you posted as more of your favorite country celebrities arrive on the red carpet.