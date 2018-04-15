Little Big Town Hits The ACM Awards Stage With Gorgeous Rendition Of ‘Rocket Man’ & Laser Show

Little Big Town treated fans to a super impressive performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15! The trio sang ‘Rocket Man,’ and you better believe they killed it!

What a performance! Taking to the stage on April 15 at the Academy of Country Music Awards, Little Big Town blew audience members away with their epic performance of “Rocket Man.” We love how they incorporated a laser show into their set as well! Even better, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet SOUNDED amazing! Their unique vocals totally meshed so seamlessly during the song. Click here to see the best-dressed celebs at the ACM Awards.

Setting the stage, the foursome started their song in the dark with spotlights over each performer. When the lights turned on, the group had a stunning blue laser show going on behind them. Their backdrop was appropriately a space scene. And while there was no dancing from the band, we love how the four stood in a row each with their own individual mic stands. The display was simple yet powerful.

But not only did the band sound great, they also looked fantastic, as their performance ensembles were spot-on as a group. Kimberly wowed in a green glittery suit while Phillip had on a glittery suit jacket of his own. Meanwhile, Jimi sported a black a black blazer emblazoned with silver metallic stars — totally on theme with their song, btw! And last but not least, Karen stood out from the rest in black and white fur with super tall boots.

The country group is nominated for three ACMs this year, and, after that performance, it’s not hard to see why! The trio is up for best album, single record, and vocal group and we can totally see them snagging at least one of those prestigious nods!