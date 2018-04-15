Kenny Chesney Gives 1st Performance Of Feel-Good New Song ‘Get Along’ At ACM Awards

Just days ahead of the kick-off of his 2018 tour, Kenny Chesney took the stage at the ACM Awards on April 15 for a performance of his brand new single, ‘Get Along,’ and it was epic!

Kenny Chesney is back with new music, and he gave the first performance of his current single, “Get Along,” at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15. The superstar country singer kept things simple, as usual, for his time onstage, but got the crowd going as only one of the greatest entertainers in country music can! Plus, the message of the song is incredibly important after all that’s gone on in the world over the last several months: “Why can’t we all just get along?” Kenny rocked a tank top and cowboy hat for his performance, and had the crowd going as he kicked off the show with the first song of the evening. Epic!

Although Kenny is not nominated for any ACM Awards this year, he’s no stranger to the award show. In fact, he’s won the honor of Entertainer of the Year FIVE times throughout his illustrious career! He’s also taken home Male Vocalist of the Year twice. Kenny won his last ACM Award in 2008 for Vocal Event of the Year for his collaboration with Tim McGraw and Tracy Lawrence on “Find Out Who Your Friends Are.” He also joined an elite list of ACM “Triple Crown” winners in 2005, meaning he’d previously taken home honors in all the biggest categories through the years: New Artist, Male/Female Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. Pretty impressive!

This summer, Kenny will hit the road on his Trip Around the Sun tour, which kicks of in Tampa, Florida on April 21 and finishes in Foxboro, MA on Aug. 25. He has not announced any plans for a new album just yet, but that must be coming next, right?!