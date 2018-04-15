Kelsea Ballerini Rocks Sheer White Corset Dress At ACM Awards

Kelsea was white hot at the ACM Awards, wearing a gorgeous corset dress and her hair in wild waves. See her full look below!

Kelsea Ballerini, 24, was STUNNING on the ACM Awards carpet! She wore a gorgeous, floor-length white dress with a full, chiffon skirt. She showed off her toned legs thanks to a thigh-high slit. The top of her dress was even sexier — the lace corset had a sheer illusion feel, with a panel of white fabric in the middle, leading up to a halter neckline. Kelsea is nominated for two major awards — “Female Vocalist of the Year” and “Video of the Year.” She’s taking the stage to perform her latest single, “I Hate Love Songs.”

Glam master Kelsey Deenihan was in charge of her gorgeous look, and she did indeed look gorgeous! Her glam squad used Paul Mitchell hair products and tools for her glam waves. Here’s how Kelsey created her undone hairstyle, to offset the formal, bridal look of her dress:

“1. Prep hair with a quick drying, shine boosting serum (Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum) before rough drying with an digital LCD-display (Paul Mitchell Pro ToolsExpress Ion Dry+) to better manage temperature and strength.

2. Apply a flexible ,thermal protection spray (Paul Mitchell Hot off the Press) for extra hold before creating waves.

3. To build a soft, textured wave use a 1.25 inch curling iron (Paul Mitchell Express Gold Curl 1.25”) to curl hair; start mid-shift and pull iron through the ends to keep them straight.

4. Create rough texture by applying a flat iron with beveled edges (Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Smooth+) at the roots to the ends of hair to create more waves.

5. Apply a texturizing hair spray (Paul Mitchell INVISIBLEWEAR Undone Texture Hairspray) to further break waves apart and create natural looking volume.

6. Gather hair to one side and secure with bobby pins, then adorn with a delicate accessory like Kelsea’s white leather bow that matches the detailing off her dress gathering hair to one side.

7. Finish look with a volume boosting hairspray (Paul Mitchell INVISIBLEWEAR Orbit Hairspray) to lock style in place.”