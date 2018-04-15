Kelsea Ballerini Dazzles On ACMs Stage During Wow-Worthy Performance Of ‘I Hate Love Songs’

Kelsea Ballerini gave one hell of a performance at the 2018 ACM Awards when she belted out her hit ‘I Have Love Songs.’ She even pulled off an impressive wardrobe change on stage!

Hitting the stage at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 15, Kelsea Ballerini, 24, sounded great, looked great, and totally blew her audience away with her rendition of “I Hate Love Songs.” Her performance proved to not only be memorable, but also charming, as the star has a very charismatic stage presence. Best of all though, Kelsea had a costume change midway through her set!

On stage, Kelsea looked stunning dressed in a glittery pink gown as she sat on a giant pink neon heart dangling from the ceiling. Halfway through her song though, the star appeared in embellished jeans, sneakers, and a white cami after the camera panned away from her for a few seconds. But that’s not the only surprise audience members got — red hearts also rained from the ceiling during Kelsea’s performance, which only added to her fun-loving set!

Radiating energy, the singer gave a super bubbly performance and it seems like she could not stop smiling. Her charisma was seriously off the charts! Kelsea ended her memorable slot with a cheeky verse-change. “I hate love songs, but ACMs I love you,” she sang, adding a sweet laugh as the audience applauded. Click here to see the best-dressed celebs at the ACM Awards.

Kelsea is nominated for two awards this year: Female Vocalist of the Year and Video of the Year (for her hit “Legends”). These are the very first ACM nominations the singer has received, which only makes tonight even more special! But the excitement doesn’t end after tonight. Following the show, Kelsea will resume her headlining tour with an April 19th stop in Portland, Oregon. She’s also slated to perform at Stagecoach Music Festival on April 27th before joining Keith Urban on his Graffiti U Tour starting June 15th. Whew!

The country star has had a busy past couple of months too, as in December she wed fellow country artist Morgan Evans, 32, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two met back in March 2016 when they cohosted an award show in his native Australia, and they felt an instant connection at the afterparty.

“He was like, ‘Let’s take a shot,’” Kelsea recalled to People magazine. “I remember taking that shot and putting it down and looking at him like, ‘Oh…he’s superhot.’ Later that night he leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes.” Aw!