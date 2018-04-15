Keith Urban & Julia Michaels Premiere Catchy Duet ‘Coming Home’ At ACM Awards

Keith Urban gave a performance of his most recent jam ‘Coming Home’ with Julia Michaels at the ACM Awards, ahead of the release of his ninth studio album!

Even though we have to wait a few more weeks for Keith Urban‘s highly-anticipated project, Graffiti U, the country singer gave us a sneak peak of what is to come at the ACM Awards, with a performance of his top-charting duet with Julia Michaels, “Coming Home!” The catchy jam, that will totally give you summer vibes, was performed live by the two for the first time since its release, at the end of March! With his guitar slung over his shoulder, Keith sang in front of a montage of landscapes with the lyrics projecting. The catchy beat had the audience clapping along while Keith proved why he is nominated for Entertainer of the Year! Keith’s wife Nicole Kidman was on her feet, singing along to her hubs hit!

The song, inspired by country music legend Merle Haggard, is an ode to the comfort of home and surrounding yourself with people who love you. Julia, in the final stretch of the song, sings, “I know it’s only one call away, but it’s not the same,” while Keith’s punchy vocals and Merle-influenced guitar licks fill the sound. “Hearing that rolling Haggard guitar lick sparked memories of my childhood, and my dream to come to America,” Keith said in a statement. “I knew right then the story [of the song] was about the struggles of being in a city where your dreams have brought you, but far from your home – wherever, whomever and whatever that is for each of us.”

Keith’s other recent hit, “Parallel Line” was co-written by none other than Ed Sheeran, Julia Michaels, and Snow Patrol frontman Johnny McDaid, and also teases his highly-anticipated album. Both “Coming Home” and “Parallel Line” takes a turn away from Keith’s single, “Female.” “My connection was just as much about being a husband, as it was about being a father of two girls, as well, so it really spoke to me,” he told HollywoodLife.com in an exclusive interview about the #TimesUp-era song. “It’s a song that speaks to different people in different ways,” he added.

Keith’s ninth studio album since 1999, Graffiti U, comes out in April 27th, and includes additional duets Lindsay Ell, Kassi Ashton and Shy Carter.