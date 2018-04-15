Justin Bieber Heroically Punches Man Who Allegedly Wouldn’t Stop Grabbing A Woman’s Throat

Justin Bieber to the rescue! The singer reportedly punched a dude in the face after the guy allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat at a Coachella party.

Justin Bieber is the hero we didn’t know we needed. The 24-year-old singer took action after seeing a man allegedly grabbing a woman by the throat and refusing to release his grip at a Coachella party, according to TMZ. The “Sorry” hitmaker stepped in by allegedly punching the dude in the face and throwing him against the wall. TBH… that’s dope.

The alleged altercation took place at a party hosted by Patrick Schwarzenneger on the night of April 14. Justin was there with a friend and was speaking with some people when the guy in question walked in, saw the woman, and went off, sources close to the situation told the website. Sources at the party also claimed the man appeared to be on drugs, and it appeared as if the woman may have been an ex-girlfriend.

The insiders also added that the guy suddenly grabbed the woman by her throat and refused to let go. The Grammy winner and his friend then started yelling at the dude to release her, but he reportedly only screamed back, “Go f*** yourself” as he continued to hold his grip. That’s when Justin allegedly punched the guy and shoved him up against the wall, which freed the victim. The guy was reportedly then thrown out of the event and was soon after seen chasing an SUV that he apparently though Justin was inside of. He yelled the singer’s name as he started hitting the car. Insiders said that the cops eventually showed up and arrested him. Boy, bye!

