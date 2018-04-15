John Cena & Nikki Bella Shockingly Break Up: WWE Couple Splits After 6 Years Together

Love is truly dead. John Cena and Nikki Bella were on their way to what seemed like a happy marriage, but these two WWE superstars have just announced that they’ve broken up!

This is really, really heartbreaking. John Cena, 40, and Nikki Bella, 34, announced that they were splitting in a statement given to Us Weekly on April 15. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the couple told Us in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.” Nikki confirmed the break by sharing the statement to her Instagram account, while adding that “We [love] you all!” (see below.)

What happened? The two were just seen on the red carpet the premiere of John’s movie, Blockers, on April 3. John even leaned in and gave Nikki a sweet kiss on the forehead, while pulling her close for some sweet PDA. One year after the couple got engaged, it seemed as if all was well and that they would be tying the knot any day. Now, they’re broken up? This is so devastating!

Seriously. It was literally a storybook romance, taken out of the pages of the WWE. John and Nikki began dating in 2012, becoming one of the biggest power couples inside the ring. Their romance was detailed on Total Divas and the spin-off, Total Bellas. John getting down on one knee after his and Nikki’s match at WrestleMania 33 was not just one of the biggest WrestleMania moments ever, but it was possibly one of the most romantic things the WWE Universe ever saw.

“I said, ‘Do you know, one day I’m gonna marry you?’ ” John said, while bringing up a moment when Nikki was loopy following neck surgery. “You said, ‘Yes.’ I just need you to say yes one more time.’ ” He pulled out the ring, got down on one knee and she said yes!

It just seems so random. Yes, Nikki wasn’t at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards to support John, but the two seemed happily engaged at the Blockers premiere. John was even talking about how he and Nikki were busy making wedding plans during a March 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show. “I was able to let Nicole plan the bachelorette party and she just finished that,” John said. . “And now I’m just kind of on standby to know when it is and where it is, and I’ll be there. … I am super excited and I’m going to have to learn a dance. I promised Nicole that I would spend the last half of April learning a dance. It’s not going to be any good, but I’m going to do the best I can… I’m going to put the time in because I want that moment to be special for her.” And yet, here they are — broken up while the rest of the world is brokenhearted.