Gallery
Hollywood Life

Happy Birthday, Emma Watson: Celebrate With Her 19 Most Gorgeous Red Carpet Looks Ever

emma watson
REX/Shutterstock
Emma Watson 'Noah' film premiere, New York, America - 26 Mar 2014 WEARING OSCAR DE LA RENTA
Emma Watson 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' World Film Premiere, London, Britain - 07 Jul 2011
Emma Watson'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' Film premiere, London, Britain - 07 July 2009It was more a case of Harry Potter and the Half-Soaked Prince last night as the heavens opened over Leicester Square for the biggest film premiere of the year  one so big that it covered the entire square AND both the Odeon and the Empire cinemas.It was almost like a scene from one of JK Rowlings books as the thunder rolled and lightning flashed, but it did not deter the stars of the movie - Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint - from turning up, nor the thousands of screaming young fans whom they met and signed autographs for.And they werent the only stars who werent afraid of a few drops of water: veteran co-stars Michael Gambon, Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent and Mark Williams were joined by younger cast members Jessie Cave and Matthew Lewis, as well as the great writer herself, JK Rowling.Other celebrities attending included Guy Ritchie, Graham Norton, Jamelia, Jo Whiley, Lily Collins, Myleene Klass, Daisy Lowe, Ron Dennis and Tim Burton.
Emma Watson 'The Circle' film premiere, UGC Normandie, Paris, France - 21 Jun 2017 WEARING CUSTOM MIU MIU View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Writer/Reporter

The gorgeous Emma Watson turns 28 today, April 15. Celebrate her big day with us by looking back at her most stunning red carpet looks EVER!

Happy birthday, Emma Watson! The Harry Potter star turns the big 2-8 on April 15, and we’re honoring her by reminiscing on some of her best red carpet ensembles of all-time. Emma is a red carpet queen at this point — after all, she’s been doing this since she was just a little girl. She proved her expertise on her press tour for Beauty and the Beast in 2017, when she donned gorgeous outfit after gorgeous outfit to premieres, screenings and other events all over the world. From a stunning black jumpsuit that she rocked like a pro to an ethereal white gown and so much more, Emma absolutely nailed every carpet!

Of course, Emma rose to Hollywood fame thanks to her role in all the Harry Potter movies, the first of which premiered in 2001. By the time the final movie came out, Emma was in her early 20s, and had emerged as quite a fashionista. We’ll never forget the stunning dress she wore to the Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows Part 2 premiere in London — the tulle, ruffled skirt and beaded bodice were a unique combination and fell perfectly on Emma’s tiny frame. The birthday girl showed just how much her style emerged on the Harry Potter carpets over the year, and it was quite a transformation to see!

Click through the gallery above to check out Emma’s best red carpet looks ever! Unfortunately, there may not be many more red carpets in Emma’s near future — after a very busy 2017, she’s not even slated to star in any upcoming movies. So savor these ensembles in the gallery while we wait to see what comes next!