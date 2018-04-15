Celebs Getting Ready For The 2018 ACM Awards: Reba, Carrie Underwood & More

The 2018 ACM Awards have finally arrived! Check out all of your favorite celebs getting ready to walk the red carpet here!

We finally made it to one of country music’s biggest nights — the 2018 American Country Music Awards! Before all of the genre’s most talented singers and performers walk the red carpet, so many of them were seen on social media getting ready for the big night! Not only did Carrie Underwood, 35, show off her face in the clearest picture yet, she also shared a pic of her rehearsing for her upcoming performance. Meanwhile, Reba McIntyre, 63, posted a pic of her in a bathrobe wearing a face mask, and Gwen Stefani, 48, shared a pic of her getting her hair done. Check out our gallery of all country’s biggest celebrities getting themselves all gussied up and dressing themselves to the nines above!

We reported earlier how the recently announced list of nominees for the night’s ceremony is as jam-packed with talent as usual. Will Keith Urban beat out Chris Stapleton for Entertainer of the Year? Will Carrie, who is set to fully reveal her post-injury face, take home the win for Female Vocalist of the Year? Time, and not a lot of it, will tell. In the meantime, we’ll keep you up to speed as your favorite celebs arrive on the red carpet.

While it recently came out that Blake Shelton‘s newly single ex Miranda Lambert would be attending, a source close to Blake told us he’s not worried about any awkward run-in. “If he runs into them at or outside an award show, Blake wouldn’t be surprised and he would take the high road,” our source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It’s important for him to be an adult in the situation, and he hopes that nothing would be awkward. He is not looking to meet them, but if he bumps into them at any point, it will be brief and cordial.”