Carrie Underwood Stuns At ACMs In Epic First Performance Since Gruesome Fall

She’s back! Carrie Underwood made her triumphant return to the stage at the ACMs in her first performance since injuring her face in a brutal fall back in Nov. 2017. As usual, Carrie killed it!

Carrie Underwood, 35, proved once again why she’s one of the queens of country music at the 2018 ACM Awards. The country superstar performed an amazing rendition of her latest single “Cry Pretty.” All eyes were on Carrie as she made her highly-anticipated return to the stage. Her voice was top-notch like always as she performed for the first time in over four months. Whenever the camera panned to the crowd, all audience members were stunned by her vocals! The crowd gave her a standing ovation at the end!

Carrie looked absolutely stunning in a black and silver mini dress. She also had glitter tears on her face for a little extra flair. She’s never looked better! Carrie didn’t walk the red carpet earlier in the night. She had everyone on their toes, that’s for sure! Let’s just be honest, the wait was so worth it! Right after her performance, Carrie and Keith Urban, 50, won for Vocal Event of the Year!

Carrie’s last stage performance was in Nov. 2017. She performed at the CMA Awards just before she injured her face in a nasty fall that same month. Carrie had to get 40-50 stitches on her face after falling at her home. She suffered a broken wrist and several facial injuries. Carrie stayed out of the public eye for a while, but she recently started posting photos of her face. She shared a full face pic on Instagram on April 6. Just hours before the ACMs, she posted a close-up selfie she took during her rehearsal. Carrie was clearly very nervous performing “Cry Pretty,” but she absolutely stole the show at the ACM Awards!