Carrie Underwood’s Gorgeous Mini Dress For Comeback At ACM Awards

In her first public appearance since a gruesome fall, Carrie looked radiant at the ACM Awards on April 15. See her entire look below!

So many people were waiting with baited breath to see Carrie Underwood, 35, at the ACM Awards on 15. The signer fell outside her home last November, and as a result she broke her wrist and needed “40 to 50” stitches on her face. Well, you couldn’t even see a hint of a scar on Carrie’s face, and her dress was even more magnificent! She looked like royalty on the ACM Awards stage! She skipped the red carpet, so it was even more special to see her on stage for the first time in months.

She wore a super sexy sequin mini dress with her hair down in loose waves. Her makeup copied her new single cover for “Cry Pretty” — with “glitter tears.” She showed off her toned legs in that short skirt — she told me she loves to run around her neighborhood and doesn’t like to waste a nice day! She looked so amazing during her comeback!

We love that Carrie has been open with her fans, and we are so happy to see her back in the public eye. On November 12, Carrie thanked fans for their support throughout her ordeal. “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me,” she said on Twitter. Carrie’s amazing voice forced us to focus on her amazing talent, and not her face, once again!