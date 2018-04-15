Carrie Underwood Debuts Face At ACM Awards — 1st Official Appearance Since Nov. Accident

The ACM Awards marked Carrie Underwood’s first official event since she got 40-50 stitches in her face, and she looked stunning as ever!

Carrie Underwood has been laying low in Nashville ever since she fell in front of her home and injured her wrist and face in November, but that all changed when she attended the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 15. Five months after she had 40-50 stitches sewn into her face, Carrie confidently stepped onstage at the ACM Awards and looked absolutely stunning. There wasn’t even a scar visible on her face as she belted out her song “Cry Pretty.” She didn’t walk the red carpet at the event, and instead kept the mystery alive until taking the stage toward the end of the show.

When Carrie first informed fans of how “gruesome” her injuries were in January, she admitted that she was “not quite looking the same” and wasn’t sure “how things [were] going to end up.” She warned her followers that she “might look a bit different” the next time they saw her, and it left everyone anxiously awaiting a glimpse of her new face. For months, Carrie did not post any photos of herself to social media, and when she did, her face, especially the left side, was always purposely covered up.

Finally, on April 4, the American Idol winner shared the first full pic of her face from the left side, and there wasn’t anything noticeably different about how she looked. There was also no scar visible in the cover art for her new single, “Cry Pretty,” which she revealed on April 10.

Carrie also recently revealed that she already had plans for an album and tour, which will be announced at a later date. Ah!