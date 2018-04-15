Blake Shelton Serenades Gwen Stefani With Sweet ‘I Lived It’ Performance At ACMs

The country music legend did it again! Blake Shelton wowed the crowd at the ACM Awards on April 15 with a swoonworthy performance of ‘I Lived It,’ and Gwen Stefani sang along the whole time!

Blake Shelton’s ACM Awards performance could make anyone’s heart melt. The 41-year-old country icon kept things simple and sweet by performing his song “I Lived It” with just his guitar. His voice, as always, sounded terrific. His love Gwen Stefani, 48, sang along with Blake during his entire performance. Just when you think these two couldn’t get any cuter! He serenaded Gwen, and she couldn’t get enough. When he finished his performance, she gave him a standing ovation with the biggest smile on her face.

Blake is nominated for Single of the Year for his song “I’ll Name The Dogs.” He’s in the same category as his country pals Sam Hunt, 33, Chris Stapleton, 40, Little Big Town, and Midland. Blake is no stranger to the ACMs. He’s won four ACM Awards in the past, including Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Blake is currently in the midst of his 14th season as one of the coaches of The Voice. He also released his latest album, Texoma Shore, in Nov. 2017. Blake is still madly in love with Gwen, who the country star has been dating since Nov. 2015. The couple is still going strong after more than two years!

The couple sat side-by-side during the ACMs. Gwen stunned in a gorgeous red dress. Blake took public displays of affection to new heights when he penned a super sweet Instagram message to his longtime love just days before the ACMs. “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth,” he wrote. Aw!