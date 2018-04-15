Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Hardcore Avoid Miranda Lambert At ACMs As She Wins For Divorce Song

There were no awkward run-ins between Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and his ex, Miranda Lambert, at the ACM Awards, but that’s because they did their best to avoid one another.

Can we talk about how cringe-worthy the ACM Awards show was whenever Miranda Lambert, 34, and Blake Shelton, 41, appeared on camera? While it’s been years since they ended their 4-year marriage — they announced their divorce in July 2015 — it didn’t make the potential of an awkward run-in at the awards show any less…. well, awkward. Especially considering Miranda is reportedly single again, while Blake is still as happy as ever in his relationship with Gwen Stefani, 48. Anyway, upon Miranda winning an award for her song, “Tin Man”, which was inspired by her divorce from Blake, she thanked her fans for “sharing my broken heart with me” — how awkward for Blake and Gwen, right? Fortunately, the camera never panned to Blake and Gwen, and after watching the entire show, we almost feel like they asked producers not to cut to them whenever Miranda took the stage. Seriously — if this had been the MTV Video Music Awards, the cameras definitely would have shown Blake and Gwen’s reactions. Don’t you remember when the camera cut to Justin Timberlake immediately after his ex, Britney Spears, kissed Madonna on stage in 2003? That was TV gold. The ACMs could have done something similar. But alas, we were left wondering how Blake and Gwen truly reacted. Watch the ACMs moment below.

But even though they avoided each other at the show, we previously learned — EXCLUSIVELY — that Blake wasn’t too worried about a run-in happening. A few days before the awards show, a source told us, “If [Blake] runs into [Miranda] at or outside an award show, [he] wouldn’t be surprised and he would take the high road. It’s important for him to be an adult in the situation, and he hopes that nothing would be awkward. He is not looking to [run into her], but if he bumps into [her] at any point, it will be brief and cordial.”

.@mirandalambert is taking home the award for Song of the Year for 'Tin Man.' Congratulations! #ACMawards ✨ pic.twitter.com/MjNKinUEU2 — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 16, 2018

Plus, Blake is very caught up in his currently romance with Gwen to really give Miranda a second thought. In fact, Blake recently gushed over Gwen on Instagram. In a post on Apr. 7, he shared a pic of an arrowhead collection in the shape of a heart. He also wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.” Aww!