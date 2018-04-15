Beyonce’s Coachella Performance Live Stream: Watch It Online For Free

Coachella is officially in full swing & Beyonce is set to finally deliver her long-awaited performance! Watch it all go down right here with our live stream of the event!

We’ve come to the moment that we’ve been waiting nearly two years for: Beyonce‘s Coachella 2018 performance! Couldn’t make your way out to Indio, CA to join the rest of the Beyhive to watch the Queen B slay in person? Well, have no fear because we have a live stream of the momentous occasion here! That’s right, you can officially watch Beyonce online for free. With Beyonce set to begin her set at 11:10 pm PST, be sure to check out Beyonce’s performance with our live stream below!

Of course, Beyonce was famously supposed to perform last year, but she ultimately had to reschedule to 2018 because of her pregnancy. Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Cardi B, 25, apparently hired a bunch of Beyonce’s dancers that she previously fired. Lest we all forget, this is eerily similar to how the now-infamous feud between Taylor Swift, 28, and Katy Perry, 33, started. We’ll have to wait and see if any beef emerges from this, but judging by how many Beyonce references Cardi has in her recent album Invasion of Privacy, the rapper probably meant no harm from hiring Beyonce’s former dancers.

In terms of what we can expect for her 2018 Coachella performance, the skies the limit for Beyonce. In fact, there was a rumor circulating that Destiny’s Child would be reuniting onstage with her. “Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child are reuniting [at Coachella],” a music insider told Page Six. “It was teased, rumored, squashed, so nothing much else was said . . . But it’s happening.” Time, and not a lot of it, will tell. Be sure to watch the live stream to see if this reunion happens or not!

We’ll keep you posted with all the news surrounding Coachella’s first weekend!