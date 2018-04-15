Queen Bey’s headlining performance at Coachella was nothing short of perfection, and the Beyhive is beside themselves. Check out when Jay-Z joined Bey on stage for a special duet here!

Beyonce, 36, had to postpone her 2017 set at Coachella after she announced she was pregnant with twins, but she finally took the stage this year for a headlining performance on April 14 and it was 100% worth the wait. With tons of surprises, including an amazing duet with JAY-Z and incredible renditions of some of her most popular songs, it was truly a special night for the Beyhive. In case you missed the YouTube live stream, don’t panic: we’re breaking it down here!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the songstress when she took to the stage. She opened up with “Crazy In Love” backed up by a New Orleans-style brass marching band and it was a truly epic entrance. Throughout the night she filled the venue with songs from her album Lemonade as well as some pretty amazing surprises, including a special duet of “Deja Vu” with her husband JAY-Z! They looked more in love than ever as they played to the crowd and crooned lyrics together. Jay wasn’t the only surprise performer during Bey’s set, either. She also brought out her sister, Solange, and even reunited with former Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams!

With loud cheers and a stellar performance, Beyonce did’t just rock the house, she actually made history as the first black woman to headline the popular music festival. “Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline,” she said, before singing her popular girl anthem, “Run the World (Girls).”

Apart from Beyonce, festival attendees — and those at home watching the live stream — have been able to see a variety of incredible female acts this year, including SZA, HAIM, Cardi B, Kali Uchis, Angel Olsen, DeJ Loaf and more. Fifty-five acts on the Coachella bill involve women, which is a record high for the fest. We’re getting there!

Ahead of Bey’s performance, she teamed up with JAY-Z , Future and DJ Khaled for a new song called “Top Off.” It was the perfect thing to keep fans warm as they impatiently awaited her Coachella appearance!