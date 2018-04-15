Best ACM Awards Hair & Makeup: Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert & More

Miranda, Carrie and Maren, oh my! All the biggest stars in country looked gorgeous on the ACM Awards on April 15. See the best hair and makeup looks below!

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Reba McEntire and many more all looked gorgeous at the 2018 ACM Awards! Held live from Las Vegas, these ladies showed off their best looks on the BLUE carpet! Newlywed Maren showed off big, wild curls, and looked absolutely gorgeous. Host Reba also rocked her red hair in voluminous waves, and kept her lips fairly neutral by wearing a pink gloss.

Singer Cam wore her platinum hair in big curls, and rocked a matte mauve lip. Bebe Rexha looked gorgeous thanks to stylist Ursula Stephen, who gave her platinum hair a faux bob feel. Her makeup centered around a silver smokey eye and shiny, plump lips! Miranda Lambert was one of our favorites. Her hair was styled in waves by her longtime go-to guy Johnny Lavoy, who used the new 3-in-1 Pro Beauty Tools curling iron. Makeup artist Moani Lee made sure her skin was hydrated and glowing thanks to Vaseline lotion.

Kelsea Ballerini was STUNNING thanks to Paul Mitchell hair products and tools, including the Invisible Undone Texture Spray, which gave her waves tons of body! Kelsey Deenihan did her glowing, flawless makeup! Cassadee Pope styled her ombre lob in undone waves, and kept her makeup light and natural. Scroll throw the gallery to see more of the most gorgeous ladies in country music at the ACM Awards!