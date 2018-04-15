Chris Lane, Bebe Rexha & More Outrageous Looks At The 2018 ACM Awards

Country stars sure have unique style! Here are some of the wildest style choices from the 2018 ACM Awards.



What’s a red carpet without a touch of personal style? Many celebs let their personality shine on the red carpet at the ACM Awards on Sunday, April 15 in Las Vegas, Nevada and we have the looks for you to see. We’ll start with singer Chris Lane, 33, who rocked a very colorful button down shirt that he left open nearly down to his navel. He also added orange tinted glasses to his outfit, which was capped off with forest green slacks. Then we have pop singer, Bebe Rexha, 28, who looked stunning but different in what appears to be a black velvet floor-length gown. The dress was topped (for lack of a better word) with a sheer tulle-like fabric that went from Bebe’s shoulders down to her elbows. Later, Bebe switched into a metallic gown for her performance with Florida Georgia Line.

Jennifer Nettles, 42, also wore a gown with velvet-like fabric. The lead singer of Sugarland kept her blonde hair slicked back to show off the burnt red gown, which covered almost every inch of her skin from her neck down to her feet. While the dress was definitely something different, it showed off her incredible statuesque figure. Speaking of different looks, Lindsay Ell, 29, shined in a white gown with an X-style front. The white fabric was trimmed with sparkling metallic silver and showed off her toned abs. Do you want to see more of country music’s outrageous looks at the ACM Awards? Check out HollywoodLife‘s gallery!