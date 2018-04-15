Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert & More Send ‘Respect & Love’ To Victims Of Las Vegas Shooting At ACMs

Before the Academy of Country Music Awards began, Jason Aldean, a survivor of the deadly Las Vegas shooting, was joined by his fellow country stars to remember those lost and celebrate the ‘healing power’ of music.

The 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards opened up on a solemn note, remembering the 2017 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. With the show taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the shadow of the shooting loomed overhead the proceedings, so it wouldn’t be right to start without saying something in honor of the 58 people killed (and more than 850 injured). “Tonight, we wanted to open up the show with something that summed up what it’s like for our country music family to be back in Las Vegas for the first time since October 1st,” Jason Aldean, 41, said at the start of ACMs.

Jason, who was on stage when the shooting began, said that a single song couldn’t accurately sum up the feelings of the power of music and the sadness of what happened. Miranda Lambert, 34, joined him saying that, “tonight, our county community…is united through the healing power of music.”

“For those of us who experienced tragedy and unexpected loss, music helps us remember what really matters in life,” Luke Bryan, 41, said, before Maren Morris, 28, said music “inspires us, it sooths us and it makes us stronger.” Thomas Rhett, 28, added that music “gives us a reason to carry on,” before joining his fellow country stars. Jason concluded this heartfelt tribute. “With respect and love to the victims, our friends, family and fans, we celebrate the music tonight. America, this is your ACM awards.”

Reba McEntire, 63, who was hosting the ACMs for the 15th time, revealed the tribute’s plan ahead of the show. When speaking with Extra, Reba said the tribute would include “A lot of heartfelt words from a lot of different artists. It will open the show and it will set the tone for how we feel towards the victims, the families, the fans. With Jason [Aldean] being on stage when it happened. It affected our community, our friends. It’s something we hope never happens again. We will definitely pay tribute to the people who were affected by it.”

“Everyone at the Academy of Country Music, we wanted to make sure that what happened will be mentioned, brought up and that we will pay our respects and that we as Americans will join together in the country-music field, also,” Reba said when talking with Rolling Stone. “We will be together and pay a tribute to them with our love and our feelings to the victims and the people who were involved in that tragic, horrible night. But also, we’re strong. We’re joined together and we will move forward. We will pay homage and then move forward because we’re strong; we’re Americans.”

On the night of the massacre, Stephen Paddock, 64, barricaded himself in his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel. In a ten-minute period, he fired more than 1,100 rounds into the crowd gathered for the music festival. The massacre was the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in the United States. One month after the attack, at the 2017 Country Music Awards, Carrie Underwood, 35, delivered a moving performance of “Softly and Tenderly” as part of the In Memoriam segment. The performance concluded with the names of the 58 people mowed down in the attack.