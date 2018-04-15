ACM Awards Red Carpet Photos — RaeLynn, Scotty McCreery & More

The ACM Awards are about to start, and tons of our favorite country stars are killing it on the red carpet in Las Vegas! See all of the fabulous arrivals here!

It’s almost time for the Academy of Country Music Awards! Kelly Clarkson, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and more country stars have arrived at the Las Vegas venue, and they all look incredible! Even the guys are nailing it by rocking maroon suits and patterned jackets!

We’re super excited to see Carrie Underwood walking the red carpet! The ACMs mark her first public appearance since she fell on the steps outside her home in Nov. 2017 and suffered a broken wrist and multiple injuries to her face that needed 40-50 stitches to repair. However, we have seen photos of her since the accident. On April 6, she posted an image to her Instagram that showed her unobstructed full face for the first time. The photo showed her rehearsing with her band, which got fans excited about the prospect of new music. She later dropped her single, “Cry Pretty” on April 11, which she will perform during the awards show!

While everyone looks good, we’re sure they’ll sound even better! Carrie’s performance is just one of many that will be going on during the show, and the setlist is pretty spectacular. Marren will be doing a solo performance, while Clarkson is set to duet with show host Reba McEntire. Lady Antebellum, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, and Dierks Bentley also have solo performances lined up. The other five anticipated duets are with Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha, Keith Urban and Julia Michaels, Alan Jackson and Jon Pardi, and Toby Keith and Blake Shelton.

All these country crooners and starlets brought their A-game to the ACM Awards red carpet! Check out all the arrivals in the gallery above!