ACM Awards: Best Dressed — Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & More

The biggest and brightest stars in country music looked gorgeous at the ACM Awards on April 15. See the best looks on the carpet right here!

The 53rd annual ACM Awards kicked off with a bang on April 15, as tons of gorgeous stars like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and more walked the carpet in gorgeous gowns. Hosted by Reba McEntire, the show was held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on CBS. But before the show, there was the (blue) carpet — see all of the amazing fashions in the gallery attached above!

See pictures of stars like Rebecca Romijn and Lindsey Vonn on the carpet — the actress and athlete, respectively, are both presenting tonight. The show is also chock full of performers! Big names like Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, and Carrie all looked gorgeous on the carpet before hitting the stage!

Tegan Marie wore a long-sleeve, embellished gold dress with her hair sleek and straight. Lindsay Ell wore a silver and white halter dress with cutouts showing off her cleavage and toned abs! Super sexy! Kaylin Roberson was red hot in a strapless gown with silver sequin belt. Madison Marlow wore a lavender Maria Lucia Hohan dress and posed with Taylor Dye, who wore a black midi dress with colorful flowers.

The men had style too! Scotty McCreery wore a metallic suit jacket, while Chris Lane wore a green shirt with bright yellow flowers. Click though the gallery to see all of the best dressed stars at the Academy of Country Music Awards!