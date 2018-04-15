ACM Awards’ Hottest Couples: Maren Morris, Ryan Hurd & More Show Their Love On The Carpet

Country music’s cutest couples hit the carpet ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards. From Jason Aldean and Britney Kerr to Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, check out these gorgeous country music duos.

There’s nothing like a country song to help a person fall in love, and the red carpet ahead of the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards certainly was overflowing with romance. The hottest couples in country music arrived in pairs on April 15, doing a two-step together well ahead of the show taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. Marielle Jaffe, 28, and TK McKamy, 35, were a couple early birds (probably wanted to avoid the rush) and they hit the red carpet first.

Cody Alan and Michael Trea Smith also arrived early, looking rather dapper in their suits. Nice. Speaking of nice suits, Ryan Hurd, 31, looked pretty sharp in his sapphire blazer. He almost looked as good as his better half, Maren Morris, who glittered in a shimmery green outfit that seemed to shift colors in the light. Jason Aldean, 41, and his wife, Brittany Kerr, 29, also walked together and they looked absolutely fabulous.

Fans will keep their eyes opened to see if any of last year’s cutest couples make a return to the carpet. Tim McGraw, 50, and Faith Hill, 50, made memorable appearances, as did as Thomas Rhett, 28, and wife Lauren Akins, 28. Last year, a very pregnant Lauren attended. Since then, has given birth to the couple’s first biological daughter, so hopefully they found a babysitter for the night. After all, Thomas is up for six ACM awards. He’s going to need some help bringing them home if he cleans up.

With Keith Urban, 50, set to perform “Coming Home,” many expected the country music icon to appear with his better half, Nicole Kidman, 50, to show up. Similarly, with Blake Shelton, 41, scheduled to perform Toby Keith’s No.1 debut single, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” as one of the “ACM Flashbacks,” many hoped he and Gwen Stefani, 48, would walk together. Perhaps she would be too busy getting ready for her Las Vegas residency?

The 53rd Academy Country Music Awards promises to be the best one yet! Reba McEntire, 63, is back as the host, taking up the MC duties for the fifteenth time (and the first time in six years.) Chris Stapleton, 39, leads the night with a total of eight nominations while Thomas Rhett comes in second with six nods. Miranda Lambert, 34, and Maren Morris, 27, have four nominations each. Plus, as even more proof of the power of love, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are nominated for the first time as a duo!