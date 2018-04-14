The Weeknd Passionately Belts Selena Gomez Diss Song At Coachella

Just one day after dropping the moody video for his Selena Gomez-inspired track ‘Call Out My Name,’ The Weeknd commanded the Coachella stage during his epic headlining performance!

The Weeknd, 27, took to the stage on April 13 at Coachella to perform hits like “Starboy” and “Can’t Feel My Face,” but he mixed some newer songs in, too, including a tearful rendition of the new single, “Call Out My Name” which was inspired by his ex Selena Gomez! Abel took the stage in the wee hours of April 14 for those on the East Coast, so we’re breaking the performance down here in case you weren’t able to watch the live stream.

The talented singer opened his set with two of his most recognizable tunes, “Pray For Me” and the ultra popular “Starboy.” When he got to “Call Out My Name” in the latter part of his performance, after calling this audience beautiful and expressing his appreciation for them. As soon as he started belting out the lyrics to the emotional tune, it definitely looked like his sweat had a combination of tears to go along with it. Could he have been thinking about his former love Selena while singing lines like, “We found each other, I helped you out of a broken place”? It’s definitely possible! After all, The Weeknd’s known for expressing his emotions through his songs and we love him for it! Nevertheless, between crooning away at his popular hits and letting his guard down in his heartfelt performance of his new tune, we’d say that The Weeknd’s first headlining appearance at Coachella was a major success.

The Weeknd dropped the emotional video for “Call Out My Name” on April 12, sending fans into a frenzy. One summed it up nicely: “Every time that man releases anything , I am in shambles for weeks lmao.” And after Coachella, Abel will continue hitting the festival circuit, with headlining gigs at Panorama NYC, Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival, Lollapalooza Berlin and more.

Damn The Weeknd really cried on stage… pic.twitter.com/uFV1qxYuN2 — Moi (@moibarajas) April 14, 2018

