Selena Gomez Stocks Up On Wine For Girls Night As The Weeknd Rocks Coachella With Diss Track

Selena Gomez was spotted casually purchasing wine with a friend at Target on Apr. 13 as Coachella is in full effect. Is she skipping the music festival this year? Check out the video here!

Selena Gomez, 25, looked like she was getting ready to have a casual girls night on Apr. 13 when she was spotted purchasing wine with a girl friend at Target in Irvine, CA. A fan posted a video taken of the brunette beauty to Instagram and it showed her checking out at the popular store. The singer was dressed down in a denim jacket and wore black framed glasses for the outing and appeared to be calm while not drawing attention to herself. A source recently told us that Selena has been on the fence about attending Coachella this year, which started the same night she made her wine run. From the looks of it, she may have ended up making other plans for this weekend so we’re not so sure she’ll even make an appearance.

Speaking of the weekend, Selena’s ex The Weeknd, 28, headlined the popular music festival in the late hours of the night on Apr. 13/14. His performance made headlines when he passionately sang his Selena-inspired tune “Call Out My Name” in front of the crowd and put his emotions on full display. Although it definitely would have been interesting to see Selena at the show, with all the different headlines surrounding their breakup, we can understand why she would choose otherwise!

The Weeknd wasn’t the only one of Selena’s exes to be at Coachella. Justin Bieber, 24, also decided to attend the festivities and a brunette beauty named Cherissa Kittmer shared a photo of herself in front of a private jet with Justin. There’s no word on who Cherissa is or what her connection to Justin is, but it definitely has us wondering if things between him and Selena are over for good! Selena and Justin reportedly went on a break after rekindling their romance last year but with the way things have been going, we’re not so sure they have any plans to get back together soon. At least Selena has her girl friends there to keep her company!

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Selena decides to attend Coachella this weekend or next!