Luna Stephens: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s Adorable Daughter Turns 2 — See Her Cutest Pics Ever

Happy birthday, Luna Stephens! John Legend & Chrissy Teigen’s sweet daughter is already 2 years old and of course she just keeps getting cuter by the day. You’ll LOVE these precious pics of her from the past 2 years!

Luna Simone Stephens turned 2 years old on April 14, and we cannot believe how big she’s gotten since her last b-day! Not only is the cutie the perfect mix of dad John Legend, 39, and mom Chrissy Teigen, 32, but she’s also her own entirely different person too, which is becoming more and more clear. To celebrate the toddler’s special day, click through our above gallery and see the cutest pics of Luna ever — and trust us, it was VERY hard to pick her top photos, because let’s be real, every pic of Luna is drop-dead adorable!

Luna had a very active past year, as she was not only traveling the globe with her parents, but she experienced many firsts. For starters, the birthday girl took a magical trip to Disneyland last month and got to dress up as Belle AND meet Minnie Mouse. Luna absolutely adored the character too, as Chrissy posted a sweet video of their cute embrace and jokingly captioned it, “She lets me hug her once a week.” As far as travels go, little Luna and her famous parents vacationed in Venice, Italy; London, England; and Bali just to name a few. They even sailed around Corsica last summer — casual.

But it looks like THIS year will be even bigger, as Luna is about to become a big sister! Chrissy is currently pregnant with her and John’s second child, a baby boy, and we can’t wait to see Luna with a sibling. Her mom, on the other hand, is a little nervous. “I’m scared Luna is gonna hate her baby brother because I have a really hard time welcoming new bravo cast members,” Chrissy hilariously tweeted back in February. Even John admitted to Ellen DeGeneres earlier this week he’s not sure how good his daughter will be at “sharing.”

“I don’t know what to expect really because I don’t know how Luna’s going to get about sharing and being a big sister,” the singer told Ellen. “I don’t think she grasps exactly what’s going to happen yet.” We think Luna will make an amazing sister, and we cannot wait to see how she celebrates her last b-day as an only child!