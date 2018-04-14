Kim Kardashian Accentuates Her Cleavage With A Name Tag At Her 20th High School Reunion

Kim Kardashian has come a long way since high school, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t want to celebrate her 20th reunion! Not only did she go, but she also wore her name tag. You know, in case anyone forgot who she is.

Like most people, Kim Kardashian, 37, was once just an ordinary high school student. While she’s now one of the most recognizable celebrities in the world, she still wanted to do what most former school kids do — attend their 20th high school reunion! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rented a party bus and got some of her old friends back together to reminisce and explore the hallowed halls of Marymount High School in Los Angeles.

While on the party bus, Kim asked one of her friends if she should wear her name tag, because, it’s not like she needs one. Her pal convinced her it would look good on her (as everything does), and the social media maven hilariously put it on and kept it there for the duration of the event. She also took tons of videos and photos of her with people she hasn’t seen since they graduated in 1998 and explored different parts of the school. At one point she showed off the science building and revealed which subject wasn’t her forte. “You guys this is where chemistry was. Through this building back in the day,” she said. “This is where I did really bad in this chemistry class,” she added while laughing.

KIM on her way to her 20 year high school reunion at Marymount Catholic school for girls.

She has a clear conscious because she was never mean to anyone. #ClassOf98 pic.twitter.com/fKbIuvQUlj — KimKanyeKimYe (@KimKanyeKimYeFC) April 14, 2018

